Actor Shaun Chen’s father dies in hit-and-run accident in M’sia, he appeals for driver to step forward

Actor Shaun Chen made a sorrowful announcement in an Instagram reel on Friday (28 March), saying his father had died in a hit-and-run accident back in Malaysia.

He appealed for the unknown driver to step forward to “say sorry”.

Shaun Chen says he’s safe in Bangkok

The 46-year-old Malaysian-born actor began his spiel by assuring his fans that he was safe.

Chen and his family are in Bangkok, which was struck by a devastating earthquake on Friday (28 March).

Shaun Chen says father was sideswiped by car

However, that was not the main point of his post, he continued in a sombre tone.

Mr Chen said that at 10.35am on 28 March — the same day as the earthquake — his father was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The elderly man was making his way home on his motorcycle when a car suddenly sideswiped him.

Based on the dashcam footage shared by the actor, the collision sent his father tumbling to the ground with pieces of debris flying across the road.

After the accident, the car sped off and left the elderly man lying on the road.

The 84-year-old was conveyed to the hospital where he was pronounced brain dead, with his heart stopped beating, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Shaun Chen urges driver to come forward

In his caption, Chen wrote: “HIT AND RUN and kill my father is unacceptable!”

He urged the driver to come forward, assuring him that he “would not take revenge” despite the injustice.

“I hope you can say sorry to my father,” he went on to say before adding in English:

He does not know you. I don’t know why you did that to him. I just want you to say sorry.

Chen also shared a screenshot of the car, clearly showing its licence plate number.

Shaun Chen visited parents last September

Chen, whose hometown is in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, is a filial son who often visits his parents, according to Zaobao.

Photos on Instagram showed the actor visiting his parents last September for his mother’s 83rd birthday.

When Zaobao got in touch with him, he said that he was very tired and would elaborate on the case later.

