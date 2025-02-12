Dennis Chew says his father passed away peacefully on the morning of 12 Feb

Singapore actor-cum-deejay Dennis Chew reached a significant life milestone when he completed his polytechnic studies on Tuesday (11 Feb).

However, his father unfortunately passed away the day after on Wednesday (12 Feb), he said in an Instagram post on the same day.

Dennis Chew says father ‘left so quietly’

Chew said his father passed away peacefully at around 11am that morning.

Addressing him, Chew added:

You always made sure no one had to worry and left so quietly.

Dennis Chew says father always thought of others first

The 52-year-old Love 972 deejay said his father always thought of others first and himself last.

This was evidenced when he always gave money to friends even if it meant going hungry himself.

He also had compassion for stray animals, taking in so many that their home “nearly became a zoo”, Chew added.

He was such a good person that a small butterfly flew out of his room the moment he passed, according to his caregiver.

That means that he was a good person, as they transform into a butterfly when they die, Chew said, adding:

And in heaven, God grants them even bigger wings to become an angel.

Father passed down his optimistic personality & sense of humour

Chew paid tribute to his father for passing down his optimistic personality and a “one-of-a-kind sense of humour”, as well as teaching him how to live with sincerity.

He also thanked him for bringing him to watch his first movie in the cinema and showing him the beauty of Huangmei opera, adding:

Thank you for accepting me for who I truly am.

When Chew’s grandmother passed away, he shared that his father gave him a hug that he’ll never forget, saying:

It was in that moment I realized how powerful a hug can be.

He told father he completed studies a day before his passing

Chew revealed that the day before his father’s passing, he’d told him that he’d completed his studies.

Indeed, on Tuesday he posted on Instagram that it was his last day at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, having finished his final presentation at 9.30am that morning.

He had started his diploma course in Chinese Media and Communication in 2022 at the age of 49, picking up a scholarship along the way.

He thanked his lecturers and classmates, saying that studying “has never been easy” — something you truly understand only when going through it yourself.

Now that he’s done after three years, he knows that his father “must feel proud” of him.

He thanked him for bringing him into the world and said he’ll take good care of himself, adding:

I love you. I love you so much.

