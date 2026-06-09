S’porean woman injured after fall at waterfall in M’sia, carried 8km down by rescue team

Singaporean tourist falls while playing in waterfall

A Singaporean woman was rescued after she slipped and sustained serious injuries while playing at a waterfall at Kanching Eco Forest Park in Rawang, Selangor, Malaysia, on Saturday (6 June).

The tourist was reportedly wading in the water to cool off when she lost her footing on slippery rocks and fell from an elevated ledge.

Immobilised and in severe pain, she called for emergency help.

Woman rescued and carried down safely

Upon arrival, the Rawang Fire and Rescue Department carried out rescue operations.

They successfully extricated the victim from the scene and brought her down to base safely.

Rawang Fire and Rescue Department (RFD) Chief Zaidi said the accident site was about eight kilometres from the foot of the mountain, along rugged forest terrain.

“We hiked up the mountain carrying a stretcher, located the victim at the waterfall, and then formed a four-man relay team to carry her safely down to the base,” he added.

The woman was handed over to the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM) for assessment.

Park visitors urged to follow safety guidelines

The park, a 30-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur, is a popular nature destination known for its seven-tiered waterfall.

Its rocky terrain is notoriously hazardous, especially after rainfall.

The rescue department urged visitors to follow safety guidelines, including wearing slip-resistant footwear, heeding warning signs, and avoiding climbing wet rocks or entering high-risk zones.

It added: “Safety is a joint responsibility. Always be vigilant and prioritise life rather than taking unnecessary risks.”

Also read: 52-year-old S’porean man fractures arm in fall on M’sian mountain, brought down on stretcher



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Featured image adapted from Balai Bomba & Penyelamat Rawang on Facebook.