Delivery rider in M’sia drops wallet on road, motorists help pick up & return scattered banknotes

Delivery rider drops wallet, scattering banknotes on road

A heartwarming moment of strangers coming together to help someone in need was recently captured in Malaysia, when motorists assisted a delivery rider who dropped his wallet, sending banknotes flying across a busy road.

Dashcam footage of the incident was shared on Facebook on Saturday (5 April), and has since racked up more than 104,000 views.

According to the caption, the delivery rider’s wallet had flown open, scattering money all over the road.

The incident took place last Friday (4 April) on Jalan Ismail Sultan, near R&F Mall in Johor Bahru.

Motorists stop to help collect & return scattered banknotes

In the footage, a man is seen gathering banknotes from the road as vehicles wait at a red light further down.

The driver and passenger of a white car then get out to assist him in collecting the money.

As the traffic begins to move, the man quickly rushes back to his DHL delivery van, leaving the two women behind.

However, a motorcyclist stops to help them continue picking up the notes.

Another motorcyclist, who had previously passed by, turns around and drives back along the footpath to join in.

The delivery rider, who had dropped his wallet, then runs back to recover his belongings.

After receiving some of the banknotes, he expresses concern about the rest that were still missing.

But soon, the DHL deliveryman returns on foot to hand over the cash he had collected.

Netizens praise motorists who helped delivery rider

Netizens flooded the video with comments, praising the strangers for their kindness in helping the delivery rider.

Several users shared that the video reminded them that there are still kind people and showed that “there is warmth everywhere”.

One netizen even remarked that the incident embodied the spirit of the “One Malaysia” slogan, symbolising unity among Malaysians, regardless of race.

Also read: Deliveryman helps elderly man push trolley in Woodlands, gains praise from netizens

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from JB 新山路况情报站 on Facebook.