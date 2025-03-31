Deliveryman helps elderly man push trolley in Woodlands, gains praise from netizens

Deliveryman gets out of van to help elderly man push trolley in Woodlands

In a rare heartwarming story on the roads, a deliveryman was seen getting out of his van to help an elderly man having trouble pushing his trolley.

The uplifting incident occurred along Woodlands Avenue on Saturday (29 Mar) morning, according to a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on the same day.

Deliveryman helps push heavy trolley onto pavement in Woodlands

In dashcam footage taken by a vehicle behind, a Carousell courier van is seen coming to a stop before the entrance to an HDB carpark.

A man then got out from the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

He approached an elderly man who was slowly pulling a heavy trolley across the busy road with one arm.

He helped the elderly man by pushing the trolley onto the pavement.

This also cleared the mouth of the road, allowing the van and other vehicles to drive in.

Netizens praise deliveryman for kind act

Netizens praised the delivery man for his good deed and said his company should reward him for being a good ambassador for their organisation.

Others said more acts of kindness should be posted on the page, which usually shares footage of road accidents and traffic violations.

However, even as they commended the deliveryman, a netizen also criticised the vehicle’s driver for “unnecessarily” stopping, suggesting they should be reported to the Traffic Police.

