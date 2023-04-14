Elderly GrabFood Deliveryman In M’sia Works Hard During Ramadan, Only Takes Breaks For Prayers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly GrabFood Deliveryman Works Hard Despite Hunched Back

While it’s common to see the elderly working in Singapore, we rarely see them go door-to-door as deliverymen.

Recently, a man in Malaysia shared a video of an elderly GrabFood deliveryman on TikTok.

Despite his hunched back and old age, the elderly man still worked without complaint — going so far as to only take breaks to pray.

Needless to say, his strong will, especially during the month of Ramadan, touched the hearts of many.

Hunched elderly man in M’sia delivers food during Ramadan

The TikTok user first posted the video on Thursday (13 Apr).

At the start of the clip, he films an elderly man standing at what appears to be a GrabFood collection point.

While holding onto a Grab carrier bag, the elderly man gingerly steps towards the OP’s direction.

Following that, the OP checks with him to see if he is doing all right.

We then confirm that the elderly man is delivering an order to a nearby destination.

In the subsequent small talk that follows, the OP jokes that the old man is not resting even during the fasting month.

To which the elderly man responds,

I only rest when I’m praying.

He then gives his regards and goes along his way, order in hand.

In his caption, the OP stated that he was envious of the elderly man’s willpower.

What’s more, the man also appears to have a bad back as he was hunched over for the entire duration of the clip.

Strong will touches others

It’s not surprising that many expressed their sympathies in the comments.

A fellow delivery rider apologised to the elderly man for always complaining whenever he has to travel far for an order.

They said that they should feel ashamed looking at the elderly man’s willpower to work without grumbling.

Meanwhile, the elderly man also appeared to have reminded others to be grateful for their privilege.

Another commenter remarked that no matter how difficult things may feel, there are always others who may be having it worse.

Apart from the outpouring of prayers and well-wishes for the elderly deliveryman, there were also others who wanted to make a monetary contribution.

One user wanted to start a donation drive for the man so that he can enjoy the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

GrabFood deliveryman works diligently despite age

As it stands, many who watched the video are concerned about the well-being of the elderly man.

The video has been circulated widely with over 36,000 likes and over 2,400 shares within less than a day.

As such, we hope that the elderly man gets some support to lighten his burden.

Otherwise, this also serves as a reminder to treat our aged workers with kindness and respect.

