New bus lane to be introduced along Woodlands Road towards Woodlands Checkpoint from 11 June

New bus lane coming to Woodlands Road to improve traffic flow towards Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), in consultation with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), will implement a new designated bus lane along Woodlands Road starting 11 June.

The initiative aims to improve traffic flow and support more orderly vehicle queuing, particularly during peak hours for commuters heading towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Bus lane to operate during weekday peak hours

The new bus lane will be introduced along Woodlands Road, stretching from Kranji Lodge 1 to the junction of Woodlands Crossing.

It will operate on weekdays excluding public holidays, during the morning peak from 7.30am to 9.30am and evening peak from 5pm to 8pm.

During these operating hours, all vehicles except buses will be required to keep to the rightmost lane along Woodlands Road towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Drivers and motorists are also strongly advised to avoid the route and instead use the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) when entering the checkpoint area.

Lane markings and enforcement cameras to be installed

To prepare for the implementation, lane markings and traffic signage will be installed along Woodlands Road to alert motorists of the upcoming bus lane.

The authorities also said enforcement cameras will be in place to ensure compliance, with enforcement action taken against motorists who encroach into the bus lane during its operating hours.

Road works ahead of implementation

Ahead of the launch, road works will be carried out from 8 to 10 June 2026 between 10pm and 4am.

During this period, lane closures along Woodlands Road are expected, and motorists may experience minor delays.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys early and consider alternative routes, such as the BKE, when travelling towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Authorities have reminded road users to obey all traffic rules, maintain proper lane discipline and follow instructions from checkpoint officers at all times.

Also Read: 59 motorists caught breaking traffic rules at Woodlands Checkpoint, 11 foreign vehicles banned from entry

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Featured image adapted from ICA and Motorist Singapore.