Kate Middleton announces cancer diagnosis via video message, now undergoing preventative chemotherapy

Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis, currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy

On Friday (22 March), Princess of Wales, Catherine, formerly known as Kate Middleton, revealed her cancer diagnosis.

She announced details of her condition in a video message via social media platforms.

Describing it as a “huge shock”, she added that the past few months had been “tough.”

Kate Middleton announces cancer diagnosis

In a video message via X and Instagram on 22 March, Catherine, 42, started by thanking everyone for their messages of support while she recovered from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I am so grateful,” she said.

Catherine went on to share that in January, she underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous.

While the surgery was successful, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy,” she said. “I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Diagnosis came as a huge shock

The diagnosis came as a “huge shock”, Catherine revealed, stating:

William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time,” Catherine added. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

“Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.”

Catherine then reiterated that she is well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help her heal in her mind, body, and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” she said. “As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”

Catherine urges for privacy

She went on to request for time, space and privacy for her family while she completed her treatment.

Catherine additionally stated that she would be back to work after making a full recovery, which was her priority at the moment.

The princess concluded her message by voicing her support for other cancer survivors, stating:

I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer.

“For everyone facing this disease in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she said.

BBC reports that Kensington Palace said Catherine’s course of chemotherapy began in late February. They did not disclose details of the cancer, adding that Kate “has a right to medical privacy, as we all do.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @princeandprincessofwales on Instagram.