On Tuesday (21 May), Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 encountered severe turbulence on its way to Singapore from London, leading to the death of two passengers.

The aircraft, which left Heathrow Airport at 10.38pm local time on Monday (20 May), diverted its course and made an emergency landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 3.45pm local time.

Around 30 other passengers were reportedly injured during the flight due to the severe turbulence.

Two SIA passengers die after severe turbulence hit

At 6pm on Tuesday, Singapore Airlines (SIA) posted on its Facebook page that a SIA SQ321 flight made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok at 3.45pm local time after experiencing some severe turbulence.

According to the statement, one passenger reportedly died on the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Additionally, Matichon Online reports that around 30 other passengers were injured.

According to Yahoo! News UK, flight data showed that the plane had plunged 6,000 feet in less than three minutes, reportedly causing some of the passengers in the plane to be flung to the ceiling.

Over 10 ambulances had arrived at the Suvarnabhumi Airport to rush the injured passengers to hospital, reports BangkokBiz News. All injured individuals have reportedly been brought to the hospital by emergency crews from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital.

However, at around 5.25pm local time, Khaosod reported that one of the injured passengers had died in a Thai hospital, totalling the overall fatality to 2 deaths.

The SQ321 flight departed from London and was bound for Singapore on 21 May. It carried 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board.

“Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” SIA posted on X and Facebook.

