Man lies & rests foot on refrigerator shelf in supermarket

Due to the hot weather in Guangdong, China, several residents have taken refuge in air-conditioned public spaces.

A video shared by 星视频 on Weibo on Thursday (25 July) showed individuals getting comfortable in what appeared to be a supermarket.

However, while others were sitting barefoot, one man was seen lying on the floor — casually using his phone, and resting his foot on a drink cooler’s shelf.

8world News reported that the supermarket has responded to the viral clip.

Staff confirmed that many people have been visiting the supermarket to cool down due to the recent heat.

Although they drove them away daily to keep the store clean, people kept coming.

The supermarket has considered assigning someone to monitor the area or even install doors on the coolers.

Netizens criticise man for unsanitary behaviour

The video gained over one million views, with many comments rebuking the man for his behaviour in the supermarket.

One netizen commented that lying down is unacceptable, adding that it may seriously affect the business.

Meanwhile, another user questioned how the man was so “shameless”.

One commenter suggested a rather radical idea — turn off the air-conditioning entirely to drive him away.

