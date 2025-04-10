Loan sharks in M’sia trick lion dance troupes into performing birthday surprises to intimidate debtors

Loan sharks in Johor Bahru exploit lion dance troupes to intimidate debtors

Two lion dance groups in Malaysia claim they were misled into putting on performances at private homes, believing they were birthday surprises — only to later realise they had been roped into debt collection schemes.

Lai En Liang, head of the Kulai Hua Yi Lion and Dragon Dance Association, said he received a booking for a surprise birthday performance in Taman Johor Jaya, Johor Bahru on Sunday (6 April).

The caller requested that the routine be recorded, claiming someone at the location would handle the payment.

Mr Lai said the troupe often receives similar requests, so they agreed to the RM1,388 (S$416) package.

They travelled 39km from Kulai and carried out the performance, shouting well-wishes as instructed.

But during the performance, a woman came out looking visibly confused, telling them no such person lived there.

Mr Lai said when he called the client to settle the bill, the man refused to pay and instead asked if the troupe was interested in more “jobs” to “entertain” other debtors, offering RM1,000 (S$300) per visit.

Another lion dance team falls victim to loan sharks

Another troupe, Hok Quan Lion Dance Johor Bahru, also found themselves caught in a similar scam.

Team leader Ng How Ching recounted a nearly identical incident involving a last-minute booking on 4 April to perform at a birthday celebration in Taman Pelangi.

Due to the short notice, Mr Ng requested a RM300 (S$90) deposit, which was transferred online. The caller said the remaining amount would be paid by someone at the venue.

Mr Ng and his team of 10 dancers showed up and performed a 10-minute routine, shouting festive greetings and continuing even as it rained — but no one came out to welcome them.

As with the first house, an Indonesian woman eventually appeared and stated that no one by that name lived there.

She called the police, and a patrol unit arrived shortly after. Mr Ng’s team explained the mix-up and left the premises.

Later, they returned in hopes of collecting the outstanding payment but instead spotted a funeral wreath placed at the entrance, displaying the woman’s name.

That’s when it hit them: they’d been used to intimidate residents on behalf of loan sharks.

Local association vows to assist victims of loan shark tactics

Henry Mok, the Johor Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Youth public services and complaints bureau chief, has pledged support for the two lion dance troupes, helping them to file police reports.

His goal is to highlight this emerging scam and ensure that appropriate measures are taken to protect against such exploitation.

In addition to the two affected troupes, Mr Mok noted that another lion dance group had also fallen victim to the same scam, which he described as an attempt to harass debtors.

He condemned the misuse of a cultural practice, emphasising that lion dancing is meant to symbolise celebration, joy, and goodwill — not intimidation.

Mr Mok also urged other lion dance groups who may have faced similar incidents to come forward, emphasising the importance of raising awareness to prevent further misuse of their art form.

Also read: Loan shark delivers packages with dead rat & live spider to residential units in Yishun



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Star.