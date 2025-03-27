Loan shark delivers packages with dead rat & live spider to residential units in Yishun

Loan shark delivers packages with dead rat & live spider in Yishun

Residents in Yishun were left shaken after a loan shark sent chilling packages to two debtors — one containing a dead rat, the other a live spider.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received two reports of loan shark harassment in the area recently.

On 13 Mar, a box containing a dead rat, ghost paper, incense, and debt collection notes was delivered to a unit at Yishun Ring Road.

Meanwhile, on 18 Mar, a box containing a live spider and a debt collection note was brought to a home at Yishun Street 71.

Police arrest 22-year-old suspect

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the 22-year-old man who delivered the packages and arrested him on Monday (24 Mar).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had been involved in multiple loan shark harassment cases across Singapore.

He was charged in court on Wednesday (26 Mar) for violating the Moneylenders Act.

Suspect may face up to five years in jail

First-time offenders may face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to S$50,000, and up to six strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The police advise the public to stay away from loan shark harassment activities.

They urge those who suspect or know someone involved in illegal money lending to call 999 to inform the police.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily.