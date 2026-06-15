5 men including 19-year-old charged with theft of motorcycle in Woodlands, face jail & fine

Teenager & 4 others arrested for alleged theft of motorcycle that was parked in Woodlands Close

Five men, including a 19-year-old, were charged with the theft of a motorcycle on Monday (15 June), said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release the day before.

The youths were arrested within 13 hours of the motorcycle being reported missing from its parking spot in Woodlands Close.

Motorcycle theft purportedly took place along Woodlands Close

SPF received a report over the incident at about 11.20am last Saturday (13 June), it said.

The suspected theft involved a motorcycle that was reported missing.

It had been parked at a building along Woodlands Close.

Motorcycle recovered after 5 suspects arrested

Officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted ground enquiries and viewed CCTV images to identify five male suspects aged between 19 and 24.

They were arrested within 13 hours of the report.

The motorcycle was subsequently recovered.

Unattended motorcycle was taken for a joyride

The five had spotted the unattended motorcycle at about 2.30am on 10 June, according to preliminary investigations.

They managed to push start the motorcycle after a while.

One of the youths then rode it, taking it for a joyride.

5 charged with motorcycle theft with common intention

On Monday, the five were charged in court with the offence of theft of motor vehicle with common intention under Section 379A read with Section 34 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, they each face up to seven years in prison and a fine.

One of the five, who is aged 24, is also under police investigation for an additional offence — riding the motorcycle without a valid driving licence.

SPF advises motorcyclists to take crime prevention measures

SPF advised motor vehicle owners to protect their motorcycles by parking in well-lit areas and installing an anti-theft alarm system.

They should also cover their motorcycles with canvas, securing both ends, and use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard.

When the vehicle is left unattended, the ignition key should be removed and the motorcycle locked, SPF said.

Lastly, spare keys or transponders should not be left inside the bike’s storage compartments.

Also read: 16-year-old boy charged with theft of motorcycle in Tampines, faces jail & fine

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.