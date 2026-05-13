16-year-old boy charged with theft of motorcycle in Tampines, faces jail & fine

Teenager arrested for alleged theft of motorcycle that was parked in Tampines

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the theft of a motorcycle on Wednesday (13 May), said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release the day before.

The accused was arrested the day after the motorcycle was reported missing from its parking spot in Tampines.

Motorcycle purportedly stolen at Tampines Street 45

At about 2.10pm on Sunday (10 May), SPF received a report of a suspected theft.

A motorcycle that was parked in the vicinity of Tampines Street 45 was purportedly stolen, it said.

Police arrest teenager & recover motorcycle

After the report, officers from Bedok Police Division conducted follow-up investigations and used images from police cameras.

They identified the teenager and arrested him on Monday (11 May).

The stolen motorcycle was subsequently recovered.

Teenager faces up to 7 years’ jail & fine

The teenager was charged in court with theft of a motor vehicle under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison and a fine.

SPF advises motorcyclists to take crime prevention measures

SPF advised motor vehicle owners to protect their motorcycles by parking in well-lit areas and installing an anti-theft alarm system.

They should also cover their motorcycles with canvas, securing both ends, and use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard.

When the vehicle is left unattended, the ignition key should be removed and the motorcycle locked, SPF said.

Lastly, spare keys or transponders should not be left inside the bike’s storage compartments or under the seat.

Also read: 18-year-old arrested for stealing motorcycle at carpark in Bidadari



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Featured image adapted from Google Maps and MS News.