Clementi Stadium to temporarily close next month for redevelopment, set to reopen in 2030

Clementi Stadium to undergo reconstruction, will reopen in 2030

Clementi Stadium will close for redevelopment next month and is expected to reopen in 2030.

On Monday (1 June), Education Minister Desmond Lee announced on Facebook that the stadium, which has been in use for over 40 years, will undergo reconstruction starting 7 July.

Redevelopment will bring new and better features

The revamped stadium will come with a new jogging track, a softball field, a multipurpose field for baseball or football, and sheltered courts.

Mr Lee, who serves as the Member of Parliament for West Coast—Jurong West GRC, noted that during the redevelopment period, members of the public can use nearby facilities, including:

Clementi Sports and Recreation Centre (across Ayer Rajah Expressway from Clementi Stadium)

Jurong East Stadium

Bukit Gombak Stadium

In his post, he thanked residents for their understanding and expressed hope that the upgraded stadium will provide a more enjoyable and better-equipped environment.

Clementi Stadium originally opened in 1983

Located near Clementi MRT Station, Clementi Stadium originally opened in 1983.

The redevelopment plan was initially outlined to residents in 2024 as part of broader construction and improvement initiatives across the West Coast area.

Also read: Future West Coast developments include new Clementi Stadium, to be ready by 2030



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.