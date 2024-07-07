Future West Coast developments include Clementi Stadium redevelopment, to be ready by 2030

Clementi Stadium redevelopment includes site of the former West Coast Recreation Centre

Residents in West Coast GRC can look forward to a number of developments that are currently in the pipeline.

One of them is the upcoming redevelopment of the Clementi Stadium, which should be ready by 2030.

Clementi Stadium redevelopment includes softball & baseball facilities

This glimpse into the future of West Coast was provided by National Development Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Sunday (7 July).

He said Clementi Stadium, which opened more than 40 years ago in 1983, would be redeveloped to feature softball and baseball stadiums for national team training.

The upgraded facility will also include community play courts, a jogging track, and spaces for sports activities.

Clementi Stadium redevelopment will incorporate former West Coast Recreation Centre

Long-time Westies may remember the adjacent site used to contain the West Coast Recreation Centre, which was demolished in 2020.

The now-empty piece of land will be incorporated into the Clementi Stadium redevelopment, said Mr Lee, who is also an MP for West Coast GRC.

The redevelopment is expected to be completed by 2030, he added.

Till then, Sport Singapore will maintain the existing facilities.

New mixed-use development above West Coast MRT

Another new development Mr Lee announced may be situated on top of the upcoming West Coast MRT station.

The authorities are currently studying the possibility of building a mixed-use development that will provide residents with easier access to shopping, amenities and other services, he said.

Ideas and feedback have already been sought from residents about the development.

The Cross-Island Line station, which will be operational by 2032, will be located at the site of the former Tanglin Secondary School along West Coast Road and is slated to provide residents with better transport connectivity.

West Coast Park will be enhanced

Mr Lee also mentioned a previously announced plan to connect 13 parks in Singapore’s southwest via paths, park connectors and trails, adding:

This will provide greater access to nature and leisure experiences for all.

One of them is West Coast Park, which will be enhanced into a “Destination Park” — large, regional parks with thematic identities and unique features that will attract visitors from all over Singapore, according to the National Parks Board.

6 blocks selected for renewal

West Coast residents will also have their homes themselves upgraded, with two blocks in West Coast Drive and four blocks in Clementi West Street 2 selected for the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme.

Play and fitness facilities at four neighbourhood parks will see refurbishment, with new three-generational equipment already installed at the fitness corner at Jalan Mas Kuning Park, Mr Lee said.

Additionally, the estates are being made more senior-friendly. For example, parts of West Coast Drive and Clementi West Street 2 were designated as Silver Zones last year.

That means measures such as bus-friendly humps and signalised pedestrian crossings will be installed so it will be safer for seniors to get around.

Mr Lee has invited the public to share their views and suggestions on the upcoming plans for West Coast.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.