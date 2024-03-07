New arena to be built in Kallang, fate of S’pore Indoor Stadium undecided

New arena to be built adjacent to Singapore Indoor Stadium

Today (7 March), Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong announced that plans are underway to build a new arena in Singapore.

Like the existing Singapore Indoor Stadium (SIS), the new venue will host a comprehensive suite of events.

Mr Tong unveiled the upcoming plans during the Committee of Supply (COS) Debate.

Will serve similar purpose as current Indoor Stadium

In Parliament on Thursday (7 March), Mr Tong noted how the SIS, which has been around since 1989, is now more than 30 years old.

Stressing the importance of hosting international events of optimal quality, he thus explained the need to adapt and innovate to bring in more esteemed events.

The plan is to build the new arena next to the current location of SIS, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) quoted Mr Tong as saying.

But until work commences on the new arena, the SIS will continue to host a slew of events and programming that have been lined up.

As for the fate of the Indoor Stadium, Mr Tong said: “We will also study future plans for the SIS and will provide more details on this when ready.”

New arena set to be among the ‘best-in-class’ worldwide

Mr Tong highlighted that the arena was envisioned to “host more sophisticated events” and “have a faster turnaround time between different types of events”.

Moreover, spectators will enjoy better seats and a variety of hospitality suites, among other offerings.

He expressed hopes to build a new indoor arena that will be one of the “best-in-class” worldwide. The relevant authorities studied and took inspiration from some of the best arenas globally to achieve this vision.

Currently, they are still studying the potential capacity of the new arena. They expect it to at least have the same capacity of the SIS.

Mr Tong also assured that the authorities will ensure the arena’s long-term sustainability in achieving Singapore’s interests.

For now, there’s no start or end date for the arena’s construction, reported The Straits Times (ST). More details will emerge in due time.

Also read: Korean band CNBLUE announces first S’pore concert in 7 years, ticket sales start 28 Feb

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Docomomo Singapore.