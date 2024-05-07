Crowd gathers near Telok Blangah tree to snap pictures of Sunda Scops Owls & babies

Crowd flocks to Telok Blangah tree to take pictures of Sunda Scops Owls

Recently, a crowd of people flocked to Telok Blangah Rise to snap pictures of a pair of Sunda Scops Owls and their babies.

The owls had apparently made their home in the crevice of a big tree near some HDB blocks in the estate.

Some netizens voiced concerns about the animals’ safety given the large number of people who had gathered at the tree.

Photographer captures Sunda Scops Owl bringing back lizard to feed babies

On Sunday (5 May), Facebook user Andy Chew took to the ‘Singapore Wildlife Sightings’ group to share his sightings of the Sunda Scops Owls.

In his post, Andy said he decided to visit the owls given how “rare” the nest was.

Andy shared that there were already 50 “birders”gathered around the tree by the time he arrived.

Staying at the location till nighttime, Andy managed to capture a picture of the parent owl bringing back a lizard for its fledgelings.

Netizens raise concerns after crowd gathers near Telok Blangah tree

While many netizens gushed over the adorable owls, some expressed concern for their safety.

In the same Facebook group, another user posted an image of the large crowd that had gathered near the tree.

The user claimed that the parent owl may abandon their babies if they were scared by the crowd. Thus, he implored others to give the birds some space.

Others agreed with the OP, like this user who pointed out that the crowd was standing too close to the owls.

Chew also responded to comments under his post, assuring others of the birds’ well-being. In one comment, he said that the crowd “makes no difference” to the owls as long as they keep a safe distance.

In another comment, Andy said he had reminded some photographers not to set up their tripods on the nearby road divider and to maintain a safe distance.

MS News has reached out to Andy for more information on the sighting.

Also read: Fluffy Baby Owl Stands Around On Sungei Buloh Mangrove Boardwalk, Rescued By NParks & Released

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Andy Chew on Facebook and Alvin Lim on Facebook.