Parents in M’sia take son to jewellery store to buy bracelets for teachers, sparks debate

Malaysia parents take son to jewellery store to buy bracelets for teachers

Recently, the parents of a seven-year-old boy in Malaysia took him to a luxury jewellery brand to purchase bracelets for his teachers.

The gifts were meant for Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on 16 May every year in the country.

While some commended the parents for instilling a gracious attitude in their son, others, however, felt that such lavish gifts were unnecessary.

Bought bracelets at local jeweller for 10 teachers

On Wednesday (15 May), TikTok user @nurashikindin shared a video of her family’s trip to Habib Jewels.

The homegrown brand boasts its “reputation for quality and world-class designs” on its Instagram page.

Notably, the clip showed an assortment of gold bracelets in the store. Ms Nurashikin also clarified in the comments that the gifts they picked out were bracelets.

The jeweller’s staff were later captured packing the bracelets into boxes, which were also tied neatly with ribbons.

In her caption, Ms Nurashikin noted that the gifts were for her son’s 10 teachers.

Some netizens were heartened by the gesture

The gesture sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Some were heartened by the gift-giving.

One TikTok user noted that there are indeed parents like Ms Nurashikin who would show their gratitude to teachers in such gestures. They also expressed that her children would be successful in future.

Another thanked the parents for appreciating the sacrifices that educators make.

In response, Ms Nurashikin said that the teachers would always update her on her son’s progress at school through WhatsApp messages and videos.

Others felt that lavish gifts were not necessary

On the other hand, some netizens felt that children do not need to gift their teachers expensive items like the bracelets.

Claiming to be a teacher themselves, one user highlighted that they don’t expect expensive gifts, and would even appreciate receiving a red pen.

“The important thing is that students respect and appreciate the teacher,” they said.

One netizen also questioned if civil servants could accept gifts.

Ms Nurashikin then replied that her son attends a private school. She also clarified that civil servants were not permitted to receive gifts.

In Malaysia, public officials can only receive gifts in an unofficial capacity if the value is a quarter of their salary, or less than RM500 (S$143).

