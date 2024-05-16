SCDF officer dies on 16 May while fighting fire on marine vessel

SCDF officer dies while fighting fire on marine vessel

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer died while fighting fire on board a marine vessel anchored on the southwest of Singapore on Thursday (16 May).

The officer was reported to be a Rota Commander.

Investigations are ongoing.

SCDF alerted to fire around 12.15am on 16 May

On Thursday, SCDF uploaded a statement about the officer’s death on its Facebook page.

It noted that SCDF was alerted to the fire at around 12.15am. When the officers arrived at the scene, smoke was emitting from the vessel’s engine room.

Thereafter, SCDF firefighters from West Coast Marine Fire Station boarded the ship to fight the fire.

The Rota Commander was paired with another firefighter while firefighting inside the smoke-logged engine room.

As the firefighter directed a water jet towards the fire source, the commander moved around the room with a thermal imager to identify other hot spots.

Rota Commander was initially found conscious but unwell

Subsequently, when another team of firefighters entered the room, they noticed the Rota Commander lying at the bottom of a staircase, four metres down from the part of the engine room where the firefighting was happening.

Although he was conscious, he seemed to be unwell. Evacuation was thus initiated with immediate effect.

Later, he lost consciousness, and CPR was performed on him.

He was then evacuated to Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal.

Pronounced dead at the National University Hospital

Following this, an SCDF ambulance conveyed him to the National University Hospital, where they arrived at around 5.50am.

The Rota Commander was pronounced dead in the hospital.

“SCDF is deeply saddened by the death of our officer. We are providing the family with our fullest support,” SCDF said in its post.

It also highlighted that more details about the incident would be revealed once they are available.

In light of the tragedy, SCDF has changed its cover photo and profile picture on Facebook to black and white.

