Fluffy Baby Owl Stands Around On Sungei Buloh Mangrove Boardwalk, Rescued By NParks & Released

Juvenile Sunda Scops Owl Spotted On Sungei Buloh Boardwalk

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is home to plenty of Singapore wildlife, including all kinds of birds.

Earlier this month, some passers-by at the Sungei Buloh Mangrove Boardwalk came across a juvenile Sunda Scops Owl.

However, the chick wasn’t in its nest.

Instead, the tiny creature appeared to be stranded on the boardwalk with its human observers.

Baby owl fell out of its nest at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

According to Daniel Neo on Facebook, bystanders spotted the little feathered creature on 15 Apr.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Neo shared that he came across the owl at around 3pm that day.

Judging by its size and fluffy plumage, the bird was definitely not a full-grown adult.

Mr Neo said that the chick was “just standing there on the boardwalk”.

Additionally, he noted that an owlet that hasn’t fledged should still be in its nest.

Therefore, it can only be assumed that the adventurous creature had somehow left the safety of its home in the trees.

Rescued & released by NParks

As it turns out, worried onlookers had already contacted the National Parks Board (NParks) regarding the stranded baby bird.

According to Mr Neo, NParks rescuers arrived at the scene just before he did.

Lim Liang Jim, Group Director of the Conservation Division of NParks, told MS News that the bird was a juvenile Sunda Scops Owl.

A native species to Singapore, the owl can be found in the country’s gardens, parks, and nature reserves.

Based on the media statement, NParks shared that they released the owl after the vet assessed that it was healthy.

Fluffy baby owl stands around looking adorable

Thankfully for the brave little owl, help arrived in time.

Otherwise, it’s unthinkable to imagine what might have happened to the lost baby.

Kudos to the bystanders who acted swiftly and appropriately when faced with a wild animal.

Hopefully, others will emulate their commendable actions.

