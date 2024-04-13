11-year-old girl dies after falling & hitting head in Admiralty home

Girl in Singapore dies from head injury after tragic accident at home

Last month, two parents in Singapore faced the tragedy of losing their 11-year-old daughter.

The deceased, Nureen Fateha Md Zulhaidi, had been playing with her sibling at home when she fell and hit her head.

She passed away the next day as a result of the head injury, reported Berita Harian.

The deceased was the oldest of three siblings and a student at Endeavour Primary School.

Girl hits her head while playing catch with sibling

On 5 March, the deceased’s mother, 36-year-old Mdm Norsahida Mohamed Amin, came home from work to her daughter complaining about a headache.

Their domestic helper then informed her that 11-year-old Nureen had hit her head earlier that day.

According to Berita Harian, the accident happened while the deceased and her sibling were playing catch in their Admiralty apartment.

Nureen had tripped on the carpet, causing her to fall head-first, said the helper to Mdm Norsahida.

As both parents were away at work at the time of the accident, only the domestic helper was at home with the children.

She passes away a day later

Mdm Norsahida then gave her daughter painkillers, however, Nureen vomited after taking the medication.

She also said she wanted to rest at home when her mother offered to take her to the doctor.

Nureen’s condition only worsened as she started to have breathing difficulties and started foaming at the mouth.

At around 12am, Mdm Norsahida and her husband, 42-year-old Md Zulhaidi Hassan, called the ambulance.

It was at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital when the parents found out that Nureen had suffered 80% internal bleeding.

Nureen subsequently passed away on 6 March from her injuries.

“I want to tell everybody that if your children fall at home, don’t wait. Go to the hospital of the nearest doctor to get them checked,” said Mdm Norsahida.

Since her daughter’s death, Mdm Norsahida has posted videos on her TikTok account in remembrance of Nureen.

One clip was of a letter the deceased had written for her previously.

“Thank you for everything. You are the best mom in the world. I love you so much,” wrote Nureen.

Nureen’s body was buried at Pusaka Aman on 6 March.

Also read: 19-year-old girl dies after falling from multi-storey carpark in Sengkang



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @stairwayheaven_ on TikTok.