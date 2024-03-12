19-year-old girl dies after falling from multi-storey carpark in Sengkang

19-year-old girl dies after falling from Sengkang multi-storey carpark on 10 March

A 19-year-old girl passed away on Monday (10 March) after falling from a height in Sengkang.

She was found unconscious at the foot of a multi-storey carpark along Rivervale Drive, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police have ruled out homicide as the cause of death.

Blood stains found on drain covers at carpark entrance

According to Shin Min Daily News, the deceased fell from the multi-storey carpark at 117D Rivervale Drive at about 3.40pm on Sunday (10 March).

When reporters from the Chinese news site visited the scene, they found drain covers at the carpark entrance stained with blood.

Cleaners in the vicinity told reporters that there was a large pool of blood. However, they said they were unable to ascertain the deceased’s identity.

A nearby resident recalled hearing someone screaming. Not long after, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were seen rushing to the carpark.

Girl succumbed to severe injuries after falling from carpark

Responding to queries from the Chinese site, the police confirmed that a 19-year-old girl was conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state.

She eventually succumbed to her injuries.

The police have ruled out homicide based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know needs support, these are some hotlines to call:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Silver Ribbon: 6386 1928

National Care Hotline: 1800 202 6868

Alternatively, check out a list of international helplines here.

