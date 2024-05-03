Tickets for S’pore vs South Korea World Cup qualifier now on sale from S$10

Tickets for Singapore vs South Korea World Cup qualifiers now on sale

Come 6 June, the Lions will face their South Korean counterparts in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The thrilling face-off will take place on home soil at the National Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000 seats.

Tickets for the match are now up for grabs via Ticketek Singapore

Singapore vs South Korea tickets priced from S$10 to S$40

Priced from S$10 to S$40, the regular tickets across different categories (CATs) are as follows:

CAT 1 — S$40

CAT 2 — S$25

CAT 3 — S$20

CAT 4 — S$12

CAT 5 — S$10

Ardent fans can also opt for the Hospitality Package (S$150) which comes with a meet-and-greet session with “Singapore Lions Legends”.

Fans urged to support by being the ’12th man on the pitch’

Last November, the two teams faced off in Seoul, with Singapore suffering a 5-0 defeat.

For the Lions to secure their spot in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers, they would need to emerge victorious against South Korea and again against the Thais on 11 June.

Moreover, they need to bridge a double-digit goal difference.

In anticipation of the match on 6 June, new head coach Tsutomu Ogura acknowledged the tough challenge ahead against the South Koreans. Nonetheless, he stressed that:

We will need a full capacity support of our fans to be our 12th man on the pitch and give the Koreans a tough game. He also hoped that fans could appreciate the resilience displayed by the players during the recent matches against China. In March, the Lions achieved an unexpected 2-2 draw against China, overcoming a two-goal deficit. Also read: Commentary: China’s football team (unwittingly) revives Singapore football

Featured image adapted from Reuters and Football Association of Singapore.