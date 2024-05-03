S’pore users must ballot to use public sports facilities during peak hours from June

Singapore users will soon have to ballot for public sports facilities during peak hour slots

From 15 June, individuals utilising public sports facilities in Singapore will have to ballot for peak-hour slots.

This initiative is part of the new MyActiveSG+ web-based booking platform, which Sport Singapore (SportSG) will gradually roll out.

The incorporation of this feature aims to ensure fair access for all users when booking their preferred time slots.

Peak hour ballot slots will open 14 days before facility use date

According to a media release, MyActiveSG+ incorporates features developed based on feedback and observations from ActiveSG Beta, the system’s trial version.

One key change includes the introduction of a balloting system for peak hour slots.

These slots will be open for a 24-hour window, commencing 14 days before the scheduled play date (D-14), and will close at 11:59 PM.

A SportSG spokesperson clarified that the designated peak hours are:

6pm – 10pm on Mondays to Fridays

7am – 10pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and Public Holidays

The ballot results will be announced by 12pm the following day (D-13).

Successful members will have until 11.59pm on that day to confirm their bookings by submitting payment.

Any unassigned slots after the balloting exercise will be released on a first-come-first-serve basis at 12pm the next day (D-12).

Other features such as mandated Singpass log in

In addition to the balloting feature, members will be required to use Singpass for registration and login to the facility.

This will hinder individuals from using more than one account to book and ballot for slots.

Moreover, it can clamp down on bots and scripters that may potentially manipulate the system.

Additionally, parents or legal guardians can look forward to linking children under 15 years old to their accounts via Singpass.

The new platform is slated to introduce ‘family accounts’ in due time.

Last but not least, there are plans to launch a ‘Refunds and Cancellations’ feature at a later date.

All key features of MyActiveSG+ will be accessible by 15 August

Members who log in to MyActiveSG+ anytime between 15 June and 31 August will be entitled to a one-time top-up of S$10 ActiveSG Anniversary Credits.

Meanwhile, the current system will be accessible until 1 October.

Members’ existing ActiveSG Credits will be migrated in batches to MyActiveSG+ between 15 and 30 June.

They can begin using their ActiveSG Credits on MyActiveSG+ by 1 July.

All key features of the new facility will be available by 15 August.

For more information about the new features and key transition dates, you can head over to ActiveSG’s website.

