Netizens reminisce about the ‘glory days’ of Whampoa Dragon Fountain, hope it’d spout water again

Netizens reminisce about the ‘glory days’ that Whampoa Dragon Fountain had

Have you ever come across the majestic Whampoa Dragon Fountain statue?

Located in front of Block 85 Whampoa Drive, the unique sculpture used to spout water in its days of yore.

Recently, netizens took to social media to reminisce about the ‘glory days’ of the statue, and expressed their desire for it to spout water once again.

Whampoa Dragon Fountain traces its history to the early 1970s

On 16 May, a Facebook user took to the ‘Heritage SG Memories’ group to repost Remember Singapore’s 2010 article on the Whampoa Dragon Fountain.

The original article noted that the sculpture was built in the early 1970s. Since then, it has remained a prominent landmark in the estate.

Moreover, the dragon towers at an impressive height of more than 4m, and looks as if it’s “[surging] towards the sky”.

Porcelain pieces are also meticulously pasted onto the sculpture’s body.

According to Roots.sg, the Whampoa Dragon Fountain, which was completed in 1973, used to be located within a large parkland.

Due to the subsequent development of the Central Expressway (CTE), the fountain was left on a thin strip of land facing Block 85.

Sculpture used to spout water

In the past, the dragon also used to be able to spout water.

According to Remember Singapore, its pump system become defective in the 1990s.

“It will take a major revamp to make the fountain work again,” the post read. “And such plans are unlikely in the near future.”

One Facebook user confirmed that while the dragon still exists today, the fountain is currently still “drained”.

Additionally, another user wished for the authorities to help restore the sculpture “to its former glory”.

One also expressed their disappointment seeing that fountains are not as appreciated nowadays.

If you’re interested to catch a glimpse of the iconic landmark, here’s how you can get to its location:

Whampoa Dragon Fountain

Address: Block 85 Whampoa Drive, Singapore 320085

Nearest MRT station: Boon Keng

