S’pore’s Largest ActiveSG Gym Opens In Canberra, Seniors Aged 65 & Above Get Free Access

New ActiveSG Gym In Bukit Canberra Has HUR Machines That Use Air Pressure Instead Of Weights

Fitness enthusiasts living in the north now have a cavernous workout facility to call their own.

Singapore’s largest ActiveSG gym has opened in Canberra, providing residents with more chances to engage in an active lifestyle.

Like other ActiveSG gyms in Singapore, seniors aged 65 and above will have free access.

New ActiveSG gym in Bukit Canberra opened on 29 Oct

In a media release sent to MS News, Sport Singapore (SportSG) said the ActiveSG gym in Bukit Canberra opened to the public on Sunday (29 Oct).

This completes the new ActiveSG Sport Centre@Bukit Canberra, which was built under plans to bring more innovative, accessible, inclusive and relevant sports facilities to all Singaporeans.

The gym’s opening follows that of Bukit Canberra’s four swimming pools which opened on 15 Oct.

ActiveSG Gym @ Bukit Canberra caters to varying physical abilities

With a vast floor area of 1,500 square metres (sq m), the ActiveSG gym has space for residents from all walks of life.

A feature of this gym is its inclusivity — meaning it caters to users of varying physical abilities, SportSG said.

One way the facility enables this is through the new HUR machines, which make use of air pressure instead of traditional weights.

That means people of varying abilities, including seniors, can work out safely and more efficiently.

2 new dance studios also opened

Besides the gym, two new dance studios have also opened next door.

They will offer a variety of accessible and affordable learn-to-play programmes such as Piloxing, Hatha Yoga and Zumba.

These programmes can be booked next month.

Seniors will get free access

As a way to encourage seniors aged 65 and above to get some exercise, they will have free access to the newly opened facilities at Bukit Canberra, including the gym and swimming pools.

This in fact applies to all ActiveSG gyms and swimming pools, in support of Singapore’s move to encourage active ageing, SportSG said.

It might be working — over 200 residents visited the gym on its opening day.

The occasion was also graced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Dr Lim Wee Kiak, who are MPs of Sembawang GRC.

Mr Ong also took part in a workout and Piloxing session with residents.

Bragging rights for Northies

Now that the comprehensive sports facilities at Bukit Canberra are fully open, Northies will have bragging rights over those living elsewhere in Singapore when they become the fittest people in the country.

Here’s some details to know if you want to break into a sweat there.

ActiveSG Sport Centre@Bukit Canberra

Address: 21 Canberra Link Singapore 756973

Opening hours: 7am to 10pm, daily

Telephone: 6374 5342

Nearest MRT station: Sembawang

Featured image courtesy of SportSG.