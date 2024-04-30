S’pore PHV driver makes customer wait while he purchases 4D ticket

Customer asked to wait while PHV driver buys 4D ticket

A post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page showing the conversation between a PHV driver and a customer has left many netizens amused.

After accepting the customer’s request for a ride, the driver asked the customer if they could wait while he purchased a 4D lottery ticket.

The customer was evidently displeased with the driver’s bizzarre request.

PHV driver asks customer to wait while he buys 4D

A Facebook user posted a screenshot of the exchange on Sunday (28 April).

Their chat started with an auto-generated message notifying the customer of the PHV driver’s arrival.

The driver then sent a follow-up message stating, “I am on my way. Please wait for me”.

After a few minutes, the driver sent another message, asking the customer if they could wait five minutes.

Before the customer could respond, the driver replied,

I go buy 4D.

Unamused by the driver’s request, the customer stated that they were in a hurry and advised the driver not to buy a lottery ticket after accepting a passenger’s reques

It is unclear if the ride was cancelled after the conversation.

Netizens ridicule driver for honest request

After reading the conversation, many Facebook users were amused by the driver’s request, saying they would not have been as honest.

Others speculated that he may have been “lying” as it can be near-impossible to purchase a 4D ticket in under five minutes.

However, most commended the driver’s honesty and told the customer to let the situation go.

Also read: ‘You want me to break traffic rules?’: S’pore Gojek driver cancels ride after customer asks to come ASAP

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaints Singapore on Facebook and TheSmartLocal. Picture on the right is for illustration purposes only.