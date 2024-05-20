‘He served the nation selflessly’: SCDF holds ceremonial funeral for officer who died in the line of duty

SCDF hold ceremonial funeral for CPT Kenneth Tay on Monday

A ceremonial funeral was held on Monday (20 May) morning for Captain (CPT) Kenneth Tay Xue Qin, who died while fighting a fire on a marine vessel last week.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) led the funeral procession with support from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Band.

The ceremonial funeral came after the SCDF’s last call and tribute for the fallen officer earlier that morning.

Around 200 SCDF officers attended ceremonial funeral

According to an SCDF Facebook post, the ceremonial funeral was held at 9am on Monday.

A Light Fire Attack Vehicle, also known as a Red Rhino, led the funeral procession with a carriage carrying CPT Tay’s casket.

The vehicle was driven by Marine Specialists from the West Coast Marine Fire Station, where CPT Tay served as a marine rota commander.

The hearse had travelled from Telok Blangah, where his wake was held, to Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery.

There, it was greeted by around 200 SCDF officers, who saluted their fallen comrade as the casket went past.

Mr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development, also attended the ceremonial funeral.

The SPF Band was in attendance to support the funeral procession as CPT Tay’s casket made its way towards the crematorium.

CPT Tay’s parents presented with State Flag

According to CNA, CPT Tay’s family members and friends looked visibly emotional as they waited to receive the casket from outside the crematorium.

The pallbearers, comprising CPT Tay’s colleagues and course mates, were later seen carrying the casket, which was draped with a State Flag, into the crematorium.

SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap as well as commanders from the Marine Division and West Coast Marine Fire Station then laid wreaths as a sign of respect for the fallen firefighter.

CPT Tay’s parents, Mr Tay Teck Kian and Mrs Tay Yuk Moi, were also presented with the State Flag and a peak cap to recognise their son’s service to the nation.

To symbolise the end of CPT Tay’s duty to the nation, The Last Post bugle call was sounded, followed by a minute of silence at the end of the ceremonial funeral.

The SCDF said it will continue to honour CPT Tay and remember his selfless duty to the nation.

We remain committed towards giving our utmost in our lifesaving mission of protecting and saving lives and properties, as a poignant reminder of the unwavering courage and dedication exemplified by CPT Kenneth.

CPT Tay died in the morning of May 16 while responding to a fire that broke out in the engine room of a China-flagged tanker anchored in Singapore waters.

He lost consciousness and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier today at about 7am, SCDF officers across all fire stations honoured CPT Tay with a ceremonial last call.

This was done by the sounding of fire call alarms across SCDF’s 23 fire stations, including its headquarters in Ubi, division headquarters and Civil Defence Academy.

They also observed a minute of silence after the last fire call.

