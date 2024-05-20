SCDF sounds last call for officer who died while firefighting, stations observe a minute of silence

SCDF sounds last call for CPT Kenneth Tay in observance ceremony

On Monday (20 May) morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) sounded the last call for and paid tribute to Captain (CPT) Kenneth Tay, the regular officer who died while fighting a fire on a ship on 16 May.

It held an observance ceremony concurrently across all fire stations and SCDF units in Singapore.

SCDF officers also observed a minute of silence for their fallen comrade.

CPT Tay’s ceremonial funeral took place later that morning at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill.

Fire call alarm sounded as Last Call for officer who died while firefighting

According to the SCDF Facebook page, the observance ceremony took place at 7am on Monday (20 May).

In memory of the late CPT Tay, who was a Rota Commander from West Coast Marine Fire Station, a fire call alarm sounded across all 23 fire stations, the SCDF Headquarters in Ubi, the Division Headquarters, and the Civil Defence Academy.

“Sounded to activate fire station crews to respond to an emergency, this morning’s fire call alarm symbolised the Last Call for CPT [Tay],” the post explained.

SCDF to award ceremonial honours to CPT Kenneth Tay

SCDF officers then observed a minute of silence before a tribute by SCDF Commissioner (COMR) Eric Yap.

Per The Straits Times (ST), COMR Yap noted in his speech that CPT Tay will be remembered for his selflessness, professionalism, and commitment.

This last fire call for Captain Kenneth remembers his dedication to duty from his years of service with the SCDF. In our one minute of silence, we honour his memory and give our highest respect to our fallen comrade.

After the speech, SCDF personnel activated the blinkers and sirens of SCDF emergency vehicles as a sign of respect.

On top of that, CPT Tay will receive ceremonial honours later in the day, the post added.

