TikToker creates dating event for single S’poreans, thousands sign up

TikToker launches new dating event for single Singaporeans

In today’s digital era, mindlessly swiping on dating apps in an attempt to find “the one” can sometimes be a drag.

To combat this collective fatigue that comes with app-based dating, a Singapore-based TikToker has put together a new in-person dating event to allow for more authentic connections.

‘SinglePore’, set to launch in June, will create an intimate space for single Singaporeans to mingle and possibly find something more.

Over 2,000 people have signed up to attend the event since its announcement.

In-person dating event for single Singaporeans

Speaking to MS News, TikToker and event organiser Candice Gallagher shared that she thought of the idea for ‘SinglePore’ after coming across a video of a similar event in New York.

“The event format was primarily offline and in person, but it had an element of technology incorporated into it. It immediately resonated as a fresh way to approach dating,” she said.

After contacting the original event organisers to licence the technology in Singapore, Candice took to her TikTok platform on 3 May to feel out if Singaporeans would be interested in an in-person dating event.

After an overwhelmingly positive response, and some suggestions for the name of the event, Candice informed her followers that ‘SinglePore’ was in the works.

First ‘SinglePore’ event in June

In a series of TikTok videos, Candice shared her process of putting together the event, including scouting for locations.

On 13 May, Candice officially announced that the waitlist for ‘SinglePore’ was open to those interested.

Candice also told MS News that the first event will be held in June, specifically catered to heterosexual singles in Singapore who are looking for deeper connections.

“There’s a global fatigue with dating apps at the moment. People are looking for less transactional and more authentic ways to connect, romantically and platonically,” she said.

Over 2,000 people sign up for ‘SinglePore’

Just a few hours after opening the waitlist for ‘SinglePore’, the form allegedly “crashed” due to the large amount of singletons eager to sign up.

“Google, it’s not spam…please reopen my form,” Candice said in a TikTok video.

After getting it up and running again, many Singaporeans flooded the waitlist for a spot at the first event.

“Over 2,000 people have signed up, which demonstrates a huge appetite for this kind of dating event format,” Candice told MS News.

When asked if ‘SinglePore’ is a one-time event, Candice assured that more dating events are yet to come.

“This is just the beginning! I hope to host many more romantic and platonic events for both heterosexual and homosexual individuals,” she said.

If you are single and ready to mingle, sign up for ‘SinglePore’ here.

Also read: Popular S’pore Reality Dating Show ‘One Week Love’ Is Coming To Netflix On 14 Feb

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @candi.licious on TikTok.