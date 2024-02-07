Popular S’pore Reality Dating Show ‘One Week Love’ Is Coming To Netflix On 14 Feb

‘One Week Love’ Coming To Netflix On Valentine’s Day

The Smart Local (TSL) Media Group’s reality dating show ‘One Week Love’ will arrive on Netflix just in time for Valentine’s Day this year.

The Singapore-based programme first premiered on YouTube in October 2022, and has since garnered a total of more than 2.1 million views on YouTube.

Fans of the series can now relive the drama and tears as ‘One Week Love’ joins the ranks of other popular Netflix dating shows such as ‘Single’s Inferno’ and ‘Too Hot To Handle’.

Not only was the show the first of its kind in the Lion City, this also marks TSL Media Group’s first venture into an over-the-top streaming service.

‘One Week Love’ premiered on YouTube in October 2022, will be on Netflix from 14 Feb

In a statement released today (8 Feb), TSL Media Group announced that its original reality dating show ‘One Week Love’ will be available for streaming on Netflix from next Wednesday (14 Feb).

The show, which premiered on YouTube in October 2022, was the first of its kind in Singapore. Drawing inspiration from popular dating shows such as Terrace House and Single’s Inferno, the show is TSL Media Group’s attempt to put a local twist on a popular genre.

Set against the backdrop of Singapore, it challenged 10 individuals to find love in seven days through various challenges and dates.

The unscripted, candid interactions between contestants were accompanied by engaging commentary from a panel of TSL’s creators.

Besides the salacious drama and intriguing dynamics between contestants, it also shed light on social issues present in the Singaporean dating scenes.

These include how first impressions can be misleading, as well as the negative impact of herd mentality.

Since its initial release, the show has garnered close to 2.2 million views on YouTube across all 10 episodes.

Spoiler alert: 40% of the contestants finished the show as couples.

The series is TSL Media Group’s first project of such scale

Having ‘One Week Love’ on Netflix marks TSL Media Group’s first foray into over-the-top streaming services.

Bryan Choo, CEO and Chief Content Officer of TSL Media Group, said it has been his dream to produce Singaporean

content for a regional audience.

Mr Choo, who was also the show’s executive producer, pointed out that the company’s production house is “a lot smaller” than teams that typically produce such dating shows. It was the first time they have embarked on a project of this scale, and he’s proud of the team for creating such a unique dating show.

“This collaboration doubles down on our strength as a multi-platform content creator, expanding our regional

presence. We are considering doing a second season,” he added.

Disclosure: MS News is a brand under The Smart Local Media Group.

