Woman with trouble breathing visits Thailand hospital, doctors find 100 maggots in nasal cavity

Woman gets 100 maggots removed from nasal cavity after having trouble breathing

Having insects lay eggs inside you is the stuff of nightmares.

But that was the horrifying reality for one woman in Thailand who had to get over 100 maggots removed from her nasal cavity.

Thankfully, she is now healthy and free of bugs.

Thought breathing troubles were due to air pollution

Living in Chiang Mai, the 59-year-old woman initially attributed her breathing difficulties to the city’s air pollution.

According to the BBC, Thailand has been grappling with a surge in pollution-related ailments caused by PM2.5.

PM2.5, it explained, are micro-pollutants that can enter the bloodstream through the lungs.

Exposure to these tiny particles can cause coughing, chest tightness, burning eyes, and itchy skin.

After a week of suffering from nasal congestion and facial pain, the woman started experiencing nosebleeds.

But it wasn’t just blood — to her horror, tiny maggots also crawled out of both her nostrils.

Quick visit to the operating room

That’s when she sought treatment at Nakornping Hospital.

According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, she underwent an X-ray and a nasal endoscopy, a procedure where a tiny camera is inserted up your nose.

That’s when doctors discovered that the woman had over 100 maggots inside her nasal cavity.

She was then moved to the operating room where a team carefully removed all the maggots with tweezers.

The hospital reported that she is currently in stable condition.

Doctor recommends visiting hospital for breathing problems

While encountering maggots laying eggs in your nose or spiders in your ears isn’t an everyday occurrence, doctors emphasise the importance of seeking early medical attention whenever troubling symptoms arise.

Timely detection helps doctors to address complications more effectively and prevents symptoms from spreading to other areas of the body.

In this instance, doctors noted the potential for the maggots to spread further.

Had they migrated to the woman’s eyes or brain, the consequences could have been severe, possibly resulting in permanent damage.

Featured image adapted from โรงพยาบาลนครพิงค์ on Facebook and โรงพยาบาลนครพิงค์ on Facebook.