SQ321 aircraft flies back to Singapore from Bangkok 5 days after severe turbulence

SQ321 aircraft flies back to Singapore from Bangkok

Five days after turbulence hit Singapore-bound flight SQ321, forcing it to make an emergency stop in Bangkok, the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft made its return to Singapore on Sunday (26 May).

Singapore Airlines (SIA) confirmed with The Straits Times (ST) that the aircraft, 9V-SWM, was cleared to depart by relevant authorities.

The aircraft has also been renamed SQ9071.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the aircraft had flown back to Singapore, and this was confirmed by SIA.

Flightradar24 noted that the plane — renamed SQ9071 — departed Bangkok at 10.49am, local time.

The record further noted that the plane landed in Singapore at 1.39pm.

The only previous flight record for SQ9071 was a relief flight from Singapore to Bangkok on 22 May, following the turbulence on SQ321.

“SIA obtained the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities in Singapore and Thailand, the investigators, and the aircraft manufacturer, and the aircraft was cleared by our Engineering and Flight Operations teams, before departure,” SIA told CNA.

53 passengers, 1 crew member still in Bangkok

As of Saturday (25 May), 53 passengers from SQ321 and one crew member are still in Bangkok.

That figure includes 43 passengers and one crew member receiving medical treatment in the hospital, according to SIA in an update.

“Singapore Airlines has been in contact with passengers and crew members who were on SQ321, including those who are still in Bangkok. Where requested, we have facilitated travel to Bangkok for their families and loved ones,” SIA added.

“The well-being of our passengers and staff is our utmost priority. SIA is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in the investigation into this incident.”

SQ321 experienced severe turbulence

On 21 May, SIA confirmed that SQ321, which was en-route from London to Singapore, had faced severe turbulence, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

One passenger died following the turbulence, which occurred shortly after lunch was served.

Meanwhile, several passengers and crew members received medical treatment in Bangkok.

22 people suffered spinal injuries, and another six had skull or brain injuries.

Since the incident, SIA has reviewed its flight protocols and banned flight meals when the seatbelt sign is on.

