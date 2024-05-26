MOH urges seniors to get additional vaccinations after Covid-19 hospitalisation cases surged to 280

MOH urges seniors to get additional vaccinations after Covid-19 surge

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged seniors to get additional vaccinations after Covid-19 hospitalisations surged to 280 cases in the past week.

To make it easier for people to get vaccinated, MOH is deploying mobile vaccination teams at 13 sites across the country from 24 May to 28 June. These sites will last three days each and will offer the updated versions of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Vaccinations urged by MOH amid Covid-19 surge

At the Kaki Bukit Health Fiesta on 25 May, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung urged people to protect themselves from Covid-19. This call comes amidst a Covid-19 surge that has hospitalised about 280 people in the past week.

According to The Straits Times, there were around 250 hospitalisations from 5-11 May. That number is an increase from the previous week when it was at 181.

This wave of Covid-19 infections in Singapore is primarily driven by the KP.1 and KP.2 sub-variants. These variants are responsible for around two-thirds of the infections, but MOH has noted that there is no indication that KP.1 and KP.2 are more transmissible or cause more damage than other strains.

In the week of 5 to 11 May, the estimated number of Covid-19 cases has doubled to 25,900, prompting many residents to stock up on ART test kits.

Mobile vaccination teams deployed across the nation

To help make it easier for people to get vaccinated, MOH will deploy mobile vaccination teams across 13 sites. These mobile vaccination sites will take place from 24 May until 28 June, with each site lasting three days.

These sites will include networks and pavilions in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, and Bukit Merah. The vaccines offered will be the updated versions of Pfizer and Moderna.

The sites will be open from 9am-11:30am and 1pm-5pm.

Mobile vaccination sites

The vaccination sites according to MOH are as follows:

Site Address Date Pavilion @ 9 Toh Yi Drive 9 Toh Yi Drive, Singapore 590009 24-26 May Pavilion @ 50 Dorset 50 Dorset Road, Singapore 210050 24-26 May Pavilion @ 509 Bishan Street 11 509 Bishan Street 11, Singapore 570509 24-26 May Ansar Residents’ Committee 32 Chai Chee Avenue, #01-218 Ansar Garden, Singapore 461032 28-30 May Nanyang Zone 2 Residents’ Network 938 Jurong West Street 91, #01-393 Nanyang Ruby, Singapore 640938 30 May – 1 June Chong Pang Amphitheatre 105 Yishun Ring Road, Singapore 760105 (Beside Blk 105 Chong Pang Hawker Centre) 31 May – 2 June Ang Mo Kio – Hougang Maple Residents’ Network 686 Hougang Street 61, #01-170, Singapore 530686 4-6 June Pavilion @ 58 Bedok 58 New Upper Changi Road, Singapore 461058 7-9 June Balam Residents’ Committee 31 Balam Road, #01-109, Singapore 370031 10-12 June Pavilion @ Blk 1 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh 1 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310001 14-16 June Teban Place Residents’ Network 20 Teban Garden Road, #01-107, Singapore 600020 19-21 June Pavilion @ 698A Jurong West Central 698A Jurong West Central 3, Singapore 641698 21-23 June Bukit Merah View Zone A Residents’ Committee 119 Bukit Merah View, #01-61, Singapore 152119 26-28 June

