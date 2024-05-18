S’pore’s Covid-19 cases have almost doubled, MOH closely tracking latest wave

Number of Covid-19 cases hospitalised in Singapore also went up as current wave begins

Though Covid-19 may almost be a distant memory for many Singaporeans, the number of cases of the disease is steadily rising again.

The Republic recorded almost double the number of infections from 5 to 11 May compared with the week before.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is closely tracking the latest wave, it said.

Number of Covid-19 cases almost double from 5-11 May

The doubling of Singapore’s Covid-19 cases was revealed by MOH in a press release on Saturday (18 May).

In the week of 5 to 11 May, the estimated number of Covid-19 cases was 25,900, the ministry said.

Over the previous week (28 April to 4 May), 13,700 cases were recorded.

That means the number of infections went up by close to 90% — or almost doubled.

More people hospitalised for Covid-19

Worse still, the average number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 per day also rose.

From 5 to 11 May, 250 cases were warded, compared with 181 the week before.

The average daily Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases remained low — three cases, compared with two in the previous week.

MOH closely tracking wave of Covid-19 cases

MOH is “closely tracking” the recent wave, it said, adding:

There is no indication that the circulating variants are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previous variants.

In Singapore, over two-thirds of Covid-19 cases are from the KP.1 and KP.2 strains. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified KP.2 as a Variant Under Monitoring.

KP.1 and KP.2 are the sub-lineages of JN.1, which is the predominant variant around the world.

Wave will peak in June: Ong Ye Kung

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, during a conference on Saturday (18 May), told The Straits Times (ST) that Singapore was now at “the beginning part” of the wave.

While it’s “steadily rising”, he predicts that the wave will peak in the next two to four weeks.

That means between mid-June and the end of June, he said — roughly during the June school holidays.

There are no plans for any mandatory measures, including social restrictions, for now, the minister added.

Hospitals asked to reduce non-urgent elective surgeries

In light of the wave, MOH has moved to protect hospital bed capacity.

As a precaution, public hospitals have been asked to reduce their non-urgent elective surgeries.

Suitable patients should also be moved to care facilities or cared for at home via the Mobile Inpatient Care@Home model.

The ministry urged the public not to head to hospital Emergency Departments for non-life-threatening ailments, especially if their symptoms are mild or they have no medical vulnerabilities.

Singaporeans urged to keep up-to-date with vaccination

MOH also warned that immunity in the population is “likely to have waned” over time.

About 80% of the local population have completed their initial or additional dose of a Covid-19 vaccine but have not received a dose within the last year, it said.

Thus, the ministry urged individuals to keep up-to-date with their vaccination.

As a reminder, MOH will be sending out SMSs to those who have not received any Covid-19 vaccination in the past 12 months.

June school holiday travellers reminded to be vigilant

Members of the public should also exercise personal and social responsibility, MOH said.

That means they should:

maintain good personal hygiene

reduce social interactions when feeling unwell

wear masks if medically vulnerable, in crowded areas, or when symptomatic

As the June school holidays are approaching, MOH also reminded those travelling overseas to be vigilant.

They should adopt relevant travel precautions, e.g. checking and being aware of the health situation and entry requirements for the country they’re travelling to.

