S’pore Can Withstand Covid-19 Wave But People Should Continue Taking Vaccines: Ong Ye Kung

The Ministry of Health reported last Friday (8 Dec) that Singapore has seen more Covid-19 infections in recent weeks.

In the week of 26 Nov to 2 Dec, there was an estimated 32,035 cases — an increase compared to the 22,094 cases the week before.

However, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung remains optimistic despite the current wave.

He said that Singapore can withstand the current situation, though individuals must continue doing their part.

This includes getting their vaccinations and practicing good hygiene.

Singapore can smoothly withstand current Covid-19 situation

At a doorstop interview with the media on Wednesday (13 Dec), Mr Ong noted that there are 560 Covid-19 hospitalisations currently.

Meanwhile, less than 10 cases are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“All in all, I think we can still withstand this,” said the Health Minister.

Mr Ong pointed out that Singapore has experienced over three years of the pandemic. During this time, it has seen all kinds of safe management measures.

Earlier this year, Singapore also “got out of (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) DORSCON Green”, said Mr Ong.

“Going back will be the last thing on our minds and also the last thing on Singaporeans’ minds.”

However, he thinks that Singapore can smoothly withstand the current situation given the healthcare burden that it is shouldering.

Ong Ye Kung encourages people to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Mr Ong also encouraged individuals to practice good hygiene and avoid contact with others when sick. They should also wear masks when in public.

Apart from this, those in Singapore should also keep up to date with their vaccinations.

The elderly above 60 years old and those with chronic illnesses especially should take their vaccines once a year.

The Health Minister noted that 60% of Singapore’s population was vaccinated in the past 12 months.

This percentage may be much lower if people do not keep taking their vaccines and delay until next year.

Only 20% of Singapore’s population may have strong immunity come next year, reported 8world News.

In this case, the impact will be greater — especially on seniors — when another wave hits.

Mr Ong also said that it’s difficult to tell if Covid-19 infections have peaked. At the moment, there are 5,000 new infections every day in Singapore.

Though this number may increase, Mr Ong said that “it’s not something that we’ve not seen before”.

