UK police officer kicks man’s head while he’s down, suspect allegedly assaulted cops prior

Police officer kicks man’s head while latter is on the ground at Manchester Airport

On Tuesday (23 July), a shocking video surfaced online showing a police officer kicking and stamping on a man while he’s on the ground at Manchester Airport.

The video quickly went viral on social media, capturing widespread attention and sparking outrage.

In the footage, the officer, who is seen holding a taser, restrains the man while multiple other officers instruct bystanders to stay clear of the scene.

Public outrage to ‘police brutality’

Following the incident, hundreds of protesters assembled outside Greater Manchester’s police headquarters the next evening.

“We’re no longer going to settle for this police brutality,” one protester declared.

Online reactions to the footage have been highly divisive, with some netizens supporting the officer’s actions.

Officer suspended, case referred for further investigation

On Wednesday (24 July), the Greater Manchester Police released a statement on X to clarify the events at the airport.

They explained that they were responding to reports of an altercation involving members of the public.

During the attempt to arrest one of the suspects, three officers were reportedly “punched to the ground”, with one of them sustaining a broken nose.

In the end, four men were arrested for “affray and assault on emergency service workers”.

The police also noted that the Professional Standards Directorate is reviewing the conduct depicted in the video.

On Thursday (25 July), they released an additional statement confirming that a police officer was suspended following a “thorough review of further information”.

The case has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a full independent investigation.

Also read: UK rioters overturn police car & set bus on fire, no injuries reported

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Salwan_Momika1 on X.