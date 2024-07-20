UK rioters overturn police car & set bus on fire, no injuries reported

Rioters protest in Leeds after children allegedly removed from family

A massive riot recently took place in Leeds, the United Kingdom (UK), reported BBC.

At around 5pm BST on Thursday (18 July), Leeds police were alerted to a riot at Luxor Street in the Harehills area.

According to CNBC TV18, the unrest occurred after the social services allegedly took away four children from a family of East European descent.

One of the children had been hospitalised to receive treatment for an injury a few days earlier. The injury was caused by one of the siblings.

Hospital staff reported the incident to social services, leading to the children being removed from their family.

However, authorities have not yet confirmed the full details of the situation.

Rioters take to the streets, setting bus on fire & damaging property

The situation intensified over time, with large crowds of rioters reportedly gathered on the streets.

Footage of damaged vehicles, fires, and debris scattered on the streets circulated on social media.

A video from X user @OliLondonTV shows a parked bus being engulfed by a massive fire, with flames seemingly spreading to nearby property as well.

Thick black smoke was seen rising into the sky.

A spokesperson from First Bus confirmed that two vehicles were involved, though no drivers or passengers were injured.

In another clip of the protest, hundreds of rioters can be seen on the streets as a fire burns.

Bystanders also shared footage of rioters overturning a police vehicle on social media.

Locals also witnessed rioters “attacking” and “throwing things at the police cars”.

British politicians condemn riots

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, a West Yorkshire MP, expressed shock and dismay at the disturbing scenes.

Condemning the violence, she said: “Disorder of this nature has no place in our society.”

The mayor of West Yorkshire confirmed there were no serious injuries and urged people not to exploit the incident to stir up community tensions.

Yorkshire police assured they’d fully investigate and make sure those responsible for the unrest are held accountable.

“All criminal offences, including damage to vehicles from fire, will be fully investigated,” the police said.

“The full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible.”

According to Sky News, local police believe that the unrest was “instigated by a criminal minority intent on disrupting community relations”.

Featured image adapted from @nadim235td on TikTok, @OliLondonTV on X, and @OliLondonTV on X.