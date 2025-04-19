GE2025: RDU proposes ‘unconditional cash transfer’ to S’poreans among ‘reimagined 5Cs’ in manifesto

RDU manifesto calls for ‘new social contract’ for S’poreans

Opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) released its manifesto for the upcoming 2025 General Election (GE) on Saturday (19 Apr).

In a press conference, it proposed a new set of “5Cs” for Singapore, one being an “unconditional cash transfer” for all Singaporeans.

RDU manifesto introduces a ‘reimagined set of 5Cs’ for the future

In a 24-page brochure titled “First Class Citizens, Fairer Singapore” sent to MS News, RDU said Singapore needs “a new social contract” to restore dignity to citizens.

This comes as Singaporeans face “rising anxiety” over jobs, housing and the rising cost of living.

The 5Cs of the past — cash, car, credit card, condominium, and country club memberships — have become unattainable for many, RDU added.

In their place, a new set of 5Cs seems to have emerged: cash handouts, CDC Vouchers, CPF top-ups, conservancy rebates and CHAS card rebates.

Citizens Dividend

Comprehensive Housing Reset

Collective Prosperity

Caring Healthcare

Civil Freedom

Citizens Dividend: a financial safety net

The Citizens Dividend is an “unconditional cash transfer” for all Singaporeans, which will serve as “a financial safety net”.

It would start with the “most vulnerable” and be progressively expanded to all to ensure “a reliable income floor”.

The cash would help support workers amid job scarcity and underemployment so they can seek better opportunities, reskill and innovate, “without the constant stress of financial survival”.

This will reduce poverty and build a fairer, more resilient economy by distributing wealth more equitably, RDU said.

It also positions Singapore as a “resilient nation that protects its people” while “building a future where every Singaporean can thrive”.

Asked during the press conference how much the dividend should be, RDU chief Ravi Philemon said in the range of S$2 billion to S$4 billion.

But it should not dip into the national reserves, he added.

Comprehensive Housing Reset: real housing security for S’poreans

Under the Comprehensive Housing Reset, RDU proposes that every HDB estate be eligible for Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS).

This will ensure that older flats retain value and are renewed instead of being left to decay.

Mr Philemon pointed out that the Government has given “no assurance” that the 99-year lease of HDB flats will be extended, causing citizens “undue stress” as they worry about saving up to upgrade their way out of lease decay.

RDU also suggested expanding rental housing and introducing a “rent-to-own” scheme for the bottom 20% of income earners or young, single Singaporeans.

This will give them a “structured pathway” to homeownership, ensuring they have “real housing security”, minimising unnecessary land clearance, as well as moderating HDB prices by balancing the supply of rental and ownership-based flats.

Permanent residents and new citizens of less than 10 years – except those who have completed national service – should not be allowed to buy resale flats with less than 79 years of lease remaining, the party proposed.

“Our goal is to ensure that citizens have real housing security, rather than deal with the uncertainty of escalating housing costs,” Mr Philemon said, adding:

Singaporeans should not have to keep thinking about the cost of their dwelling, when there is no price you can put on a home.

Collective Prosperity: shift to ‘Wellbeing Economy’

RDU said government policies focused on relentless gross domestic product (GDP) growth have created an economy that disproportionately benefits the rich over everyday Singaporeans.

Meanwhile, “wage growth has stagnated” and barely keeps pace with inflation, “further entrenching income inequality”, it added.

The party thus proposes that Singapore shift from GDP-focused policies to a “Wellbeing Economy”.

This prioritises fair wages, a “citizens-first hiring policy” and sustainable growth for all, not just the elite.

RDU called for more support for local businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, by ensuring fairer procurement policies, tackling late payments, moderating rents, and making grants more accessible.

This would let them thrive in an economy that has “increasingly prioritised” large corporations and foreign investments, it said.

Caring Healthcare: prioritising universal healthcare coverage

Singaporeans must “rely too heavily on personal savings” as essential healthcare costs continue to rise, leading them to struggle with out-of-pocket expenses, RDU said.

RDU suggested that Singapore prioritises universal healthcare coverage first, meaning Medifund is the primary safety net accessible to all Singaporeans.

MediShield Life can be expanded to cover more outpatient treatments, including coverage for chronic illnesses and mental health, the party added.

It also mooted that out-of-pocket expenses be capped and MediSave redesigned to be a supplementary fund rather than the primary means of financing medical costs.

Civil Freedom: empowering citizens with critical thinking

RDU slammed laws such as the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (FICA) and Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) as being “used to stifle dissent and silence independent voices”.

It called for revisions to these laws to ensure they “serve public interest rather than political control”, and pass a Freedom of Information Act to empower citizens with access to information.

“This will ensure more transparency and accountability in governance,” RDU said, adding:

Singapore cannot thrive as a knowledge-based economy if it restricts critical thinking, innovation, and public discourse.

RDU targets 5 constituencies in manifesto

According to the manifesto, RDU is targeting five constituencies in GE2025:

Nee Soon GRC

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

Jurong Central SMC

Jalan Kayu SMC

It revealed its potential candidates for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC and Jurong Central SMC on Wednesday (16 April), which included a contemporary artist and a bestselling author who was formerly homeless.

On Friday (18 April), it released its likely line-up for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, which included a financial consultant and assistant engineer.

Also read: GE2025: RDU releases line-up for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, will face Vivian Balakrishnan’s team

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ravi Philemon on Facebook and Red Dot United on Facebook.