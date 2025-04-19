GE2025: RDU releases line-up for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, will face Vivian Balakrishnan’s team

Red Dot United unveils Holland-Bukit Timah GRC slate for GE2025, challenges unchanged PAP team

Red Dot United (RDU) has announced its four-member team contesting Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the upcoming General Election (GE2025).

The team comprises financial consultant and ex-Workers’ Party candidate Fazli Talip, businessman Patrick Tan, assistant engineer Sharad Kumar, and operations manager Nizar Subair.

RDU will be facing a People’s Action Party (PAP) team helmed by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Dr Vivian has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC for 22 years.

Diverse slate for Red Dot United aims to address varied community needs

RDU announced its slate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC on 18 Apr. The candidates are as follows:

Fazli Talip, 43

Fazli Talip is a financial consultant with over 18 years of experience.

He has also been actively involved in public service and has even contested the 2011 General Election under the Workers’ Party.

Over the past five years, he has contributed to RDU’s ground efforts.

Fazli advocates for gig workers and retirees living in private estates, emphasising that “true equity means no one is overlooked.”

He mentioned that Singaporeans need to stop judging need by postal code.

“You don’t have to live in a rental flat to feel poor. There are families in private estates with little income and no support,” said Fazli.

Patrick Tan, 70

Patrick is a seasoned businessman who has held senior management roles in multinational enterprises, with experience in sales, marketing, and business strategy.

He believes in empowering small businesses and fostering inclusive communities, stating:

“My family may be made up of different races and religions, but we sit at the same table, share the same struggles, and dream the same dreams.”

Sharad Kumar, 25

An assistant engineer with a background in mechanical engineering, Sharad is passionate about addressing issues related to youth, mental wellbeing, and climate change.

“It’s easy for million-dollar ministers to say ‘focus on exposure’, but for a lot of us young people, impermanent jobs don’t build character — they just wear us down,” he said.

“If you really respect youth, you have to value our time and our future.”

He emphasises the need for policies that keep pace with the rapidly changing world, asserting: “If we’re old enough to carry a rifle, we should also be trusted to help decide who leads our country.”

Nizar Subair, 57

An operations manager in the marine services industry, Nizar experienced job loss during the pandemic, leading him to juggle multiple jobs to make ends meet.

He advocates for stronger employment safeguards for mid-career professionals, noting: “When a mid-career worker loses their job, it’s not just a career setback — it can tear at the fabric of an entire family.”

Nizar points out that “too many” people in their 50s are sidelined despite being strong, capable, and ready to contribute.

“We can’t afford to lose them. Not as workers. Not as citizens,” he said.

PAP retains GE2020 Holland-Bukit Timah team

The People’s Action Party (PAP) will field the same team that secured victory in GE2020 with 66.36% of the vote:

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan

Sim Ann

Christopher de Souza

Edward Chia

The PAP team emphasised their experience and track record during the previous election.

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan highlighted the importance of seasoned leadership, especially amid unprecedented challenges, CNA reported.

“We are a tried-and-tested team, our residents know us. We’ve been here a long time,” he said.

“We’ve walked with our residents, listened to their ideas, their anxieties, their hopes, their aspirations.”

Apart from Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, RDU has introduced its team for constituencies such as Jurong East-Bukit Batok.

The announcements come after the party withdrew from the opposition Coalition last weekend.

RDU was unable to support the National Solidarity Party’s (NSP) decision to press ahead with a three-cornered fight against the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) in Sembawang GRC.

Featured image adapted from Red Dot United on Facebook and Vivian Balakrishnan on Facebook.