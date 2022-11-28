Riots Break Out In Brussels After Morocco Beat Belgium In World Cup 2022, Police Mobilised

Riots Break Out Around Brussels After Belgium’s World Cup Defeat

On Sunday (27 Nov), Morocco added to the list of 2022 World Cup shocks, defeating Belgium 2-0.

This triggered riots across Brussels, the capital city of Belgium. Upset fans overturned cars, setting them on fire and pelting them with bricks.

Belgian police deployed water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse crowds.

Eventually, about a dozen people were detained, reported AP News.

World Cup defeat cause riots around Brussels

After Morocco’s victory over Belgium on Sunday (27 Nov), rioters took to the streets in several places across Brussels.

Football fans were seen draped in the Moroccan flag and posing for pictures amidst the chaos on the streets.

Cars were overturned, pelted with bricks and torched, while electric scooters were set on fire.

According to Reuters, police moved in after a journalist reportedly suffered facial injuries from fireworks.

Police disperse crowds with tear gas

Police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds as the violence reached a peak.

Rioters were using pyrotechnic material, projectiles, and sticks. They also set fire to the public highway. Police also sealed off parts of the centre of Brussels.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close took to Twitter, urging people to stay away from the city centre as authorities tried to restore order.

On police orders, subway and tram traffic were also interrupted.

Reuters reported that around 7pm, calm returned, but preventive patrols remained in place in the sectors concerned.

Disturbances had also broken out in the Belgium cities of Antwerp and Liege.

Police later detained about a dozen people and arrested one person. Another eight were detained in Antwerp.

In the neighbouring Netherlands, violence also erupted in Rotterdam, where a group of 500 football fans pelted police officers with fireworks and glass.

Brussels mayor condemns violence

“I strongly condemn the incidents of this afternoon,” said mayor Philippe Close.

Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden chimed in, saying it was “sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok”, reported AP.

While the Moroccan victory in the World Cup was a major upset for many, it was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in Belgian cities.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @instablog9ja on Twitter.