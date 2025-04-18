Hornbill family gathers on tray return rack in Newton, enjoys fruit ‘buffet’

Hornbill family eats fruit on Newton tray return rack, feeds each other

In a heartwarming and rather unexpected lunchtime scene, a hornbill family turned heads at Newton Food Centre after they were spotted feasting together on top of a tray return rack.

The delightful encounter was captured in a video shared on Facebook by 58-year-old caregiver Sylvia Chew, who witnessed the feathered gathering on 2 March and later posted it on 15 April.

Ms Chew told MS News she was enjoying her meal when four Oriental Pied Hornbills suddenly swooped in.

Surprised at their arrival, Ms Chew began to take a video.

They gathered up one-by-one onto the top of a non-halal tray return rack.

Ms Chew believed them to be a family that lived in the nearby trees.

According to her, a hawker served the birds a plastic container containing cut fruit, placing it atop the rack.

The hornbills quickly got together and enjoyed their free “buffet”.

Instead of bickering over the food as one might expect from animals, they instead actively shared the meal.

One hornbill with a large crest picked up a slice of fruit and passed it to another to eat.

It later repeated the same action with another hornbill.

Ms Chew said this “polite” showcase affirmed her theory that they belonged to the same family.

Netizen jokes that hornbills ‘not halal’

Facebook users were quick to comment on the charming video, with one calling the scene a “party” complete with free-flow food.

Another commenter jokingly agreed with the tray return rack sign that the hornbills were “absolutely not halal”.

One user did not find the presence of hornbills at Newton Food Centre a surprise due to its close proximity to the Istana.

“That was one of the places from which they were re-introduced to Mainland Singapore,” they wrote.

The Oriental Pied Hornbill once nearly went extinct in Singapore, but has made a remarkable comeback thanks to conservation efforts.

Conservationists installed artificial nest boxes in places like the Istana to encourage their breeding.

