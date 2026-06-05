Zaqy Mohamad shares emotional reflections during Hajj, prepares to return to S’pore

Zaqy Mohamad shares heartfelt reflections after completing Hajj

Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, Mr Zaqy Mohamad, has shared his moving experiences during his Hajj pilgrimage, reflecting on both spiritual fulfilment and moments of sorrow as he prepares to return to Singapore with the second batch of pilgrims.

In a Facebook post on 4 June, he said that he began his Hajj journey feeling unprepared due to work commitments right before departure.

However, his time in Madinah later eased his worries, allowing him to settle into the spiritual journey ahead.

Journey began with trepidation but brought deep spiritual grounding

Over the course of 17 days in Makkah, he described the holy city as becoming a “second home”, as he spent much of his time in Masjidil Haram facing the Kaabah and moving between key rites in Arafah and Mina.

“[It] brought closeness, gratitude and fulfilment,” Mr Zaqy wrote in his post.

One of the most meaningful parts of his journey, he shared, was performing Tawaf Sunnah, which involved circumambulating the Kaabah seven times at Masjid al-Haram in the evenings while waiting for Isyak prayers.

What began as a simple routine gradually turned into a daily moment of reflection and spiritual grounding, something he said he did not initially expect but came to value deeply.

He also described the final rite of Hajj, known as the Tawaf Wada’, as an emotional farewell to the Kaabah and the holy city of Makkah.

Pilgrims share powerful bond standing in Arafah

Reflecting on Wukuf at Arafah, he noted the intense conditions, with temperatures reaching between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius.

Despite the heat, he said the experience brought Singapore pilgrims closer together, forming a bond that was difficult to put into words.

“Pilgrims from every background and corner of the world, all in white, all equal, all seeking the same thing,” he said.

He added that speaking to pilgrims from conflict-affected regions left a strong impression on him, as many expressed gratitude simply to be able to perform Hajj in peace.

“That solidarity will stay with me for a long time.”

Sorrow and prayers for a fellow pilgrim

Amid the spiritual fulfilment, Mr Zaqy also shared that the journey was marked by sadness after the passing of a fellow pilgrim in Makkah, who had already completed her Hajj.

He expressed condolences to the family and shared prayers for her, asking that she be granted mercy and placed among the righteous.

He added that he will be returning to Singapore with the second batch of pilgrims, while the final group is scheduled to return on 8 June.

Also Read: MP Zaqy Mohamad & volunteers find WW2 bunker in Marsiling forest, discover traces of old kampungs

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Featured image adapted from Zaqy Mohamad on Facebook and Suara Muslim.