Parked car in Boon Keng splashed with yellow paint after bucket allegedly falls

Car gets splashed with yellow paint at Boon Keng car park, owner files police report

A parked car in Boon Keng got an unexpected makeover after a bucket allegedly fell and splashed yellow paint all over the back.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred before noon on Sunday (13 April), on the first floor of the multi-storey car park at Block 5A Upper Boon Keng Road.

Resident Mr Hong, who was there to retrieve his vehicle, spotted a black Honda with its rear and the ground behind it splattered with yellow paint.

Residents suspect prank or loan sharks

“I didn’t see anyone suspicious nearby and have no idea what happened,” Mr Hong said.

When he returned around 6pm, the mess — and the car — were still there.

“Maybe the owner hasn’t discovered it yet,” he added. “Nothing like this has ever happened here before. Could be a prank.”

Other residents said they’d noticed the paint a couple of days earlier, with some speculating it could be the work of loan sharks.

Employee believes paint bucket accidentally fell

A coffeeshop employee believes the incident may have taken place on 9 April.

That night, he said he heard a loud bang and later noticed yellow paint doused on the ground and on the car.

He claimed that painting work was underway at the car park and suspected a bucket may have accidentally fallen, causing the mess.

The discovery of a toppled paint bucket in a nearby corner lends weight to his theory.

The wheel stoppers were also the same shade of yellow, suggesting they were being repainted.

The coffeeshop employee added that on Monday (14 April), he saw a woman standing next to the car — likely the owner — who appeared to be calling the police.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance at around 12.25pm on 14 April.

“The Police are looking into the matter,” they said.

