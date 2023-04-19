Driver Finds Paint Stains On Car After Parking At Jewel Changi Airport, Mall Carries Out Rectification Works

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Driver Comes Back To Paint Stains On Parked Car At Jewel Changi

Jewel Changi Airport has become a Singaporean landmark, with its iconic waterfall and eyewatering range of shops.

One man, however, had a less-than-pleasant experience at the mall recently and took to social media to air his grievances.

He had parked his car at the underground carpark of Jewel Changi Airport but found paint stains on his vehicle upon returning.

Driver finds paint stains on car parked at Jewel Changi Airport

Posting to Complaint Singapore on Facebook, a netizen shared that he had visited Jewel Changi Airport about two weeks ago and parked his car at the mall’s Basement 5 carpark.

To his dismay, he returned to the sight of his car covered in white paint stains.

According to the OP, the paint had leaked from the ceiling.

Initially, the OP was relatively optimistic and assumed that it was just dirty water.

However, the stubborn stain persisted even after the OP hosed it down and scrubbed the car with a wiper.

Another attached video shows an irregular patch on the ceiling — the likely origin of the alleged leak.

CAG in touch with customer and carries out rectification works

The OP contacted Jewel Changi Airport and the case was subsequently forwarded to Changi Airport Group (CAG).

However, at least two weeks passed with no news from CAG, the OP stated.

In response to MS News queries, a Changi Airport Group (CAG) spokesperson said that they are currently in touch with the OP and have apologised for the incident.

While CAG looks into how they should resolve the matter, they’ve also carried out “necessary rectification works” at the affected area.

We hope that both parties can resolve the matter amicably.

