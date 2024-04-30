Customer finds cockroach in tea from Bedok 85 drink stall, employee makes new serving

Customer discovers cockroach in tea purchased from Bedok 85 drink stall

No one wants to see a cockroach anywhere near their food or drink.

Unfortunately for one customer at Bedok 85 Market, what he experienced was even worse.

After purchasing a beverage from one of the stalls, he was shocked to discover a small roach floating inside his cup.

Fortunately, he noticed the pest before taking a sip of the tea, which he got from The Blend Inc.

Turning to social media to vent his frustrations, he alleged that the staff begrudgingly replaced the cup.

Claims staff replaced cup with unfriendly attitude

On Monday (29 April), the customer took to the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group to air his grievances about the incident.

He recounted having breakfast with a friend that day, mentioning that the latter had helped him purchase the tea.

Upon discovering the roach in his beverage, the customer promptly returned to the store to exchange it for a new cup.

However, he remarked that the staff who replaced his drink did so with an unfriendly attitude.

“The person who brought me the new cup was very unhappy,” the customer wrote, adding that the staff never even apologised.

Staff says customer only informed them about incident 20 minutes later

Speaking to 8world News, the customer, Mr He (transliterated from Chinese), claimed that the employee initially refused his request for a replacement.

The employee stressed that Mr He’s friend had not checked the tea before taking it away and insisted that “there couldn’t possibly be a cockroach in the tea” she had brewed.

Another employee then stepped in to mediate the situation and urged her to make him a cup, which she reluctantly did.

Asserting his innocence, Mr He said that customers have the right to bring such issues to light and that he would not sabotage a business over a S$1.20 cup of tea.

When reporters visited The Blend Inc on Tuesday (30 April), the staff explained that it took Mr He at least 20 minutes to inform them about the incident.

“If he had told me about the cockroach as soon as I made the tea, I would have said sorry and admitted it was our fault before making him a new cup,” she said.

She further mentioned that when Mr He brought the tea back to the stall, he simply placed the cup on the counter without saying a word, took photos, and requested a replacement.

Given the circumstances, she felt that anything she said would be futile. “There’s no point in saying anything, so I won’t say anything.”

Featured image adapted from Bedok Makan Places & More Food In the East on Facebook and COMPLAINT SINGAPORE on Facebook.