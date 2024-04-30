Ninja Van announces layoffs in region, 10% of tech team affected

Singapore company Ninja Van announces layoffs which will affect 10% of tech team in the region

Local firm Ninja Van has laid off 21 workers, which translates to 10% of its regional tech team and 20% of its local tech team, according to The Edge Singapore.

A Ninja Van employee who wished to remain anonymous said the firm revealed the news during a mandatory “all-hands” meeting for the tech team on Monday (29 April) afternoon.

Members of the tech team later received a follow-up email notifying them about the decision to lay off employees.

In the email, Mr Tee Chee Han — Ninja Van’s vice president of engineering — described the decision as a “difficult” one.

“Layoffs are an absolute last resort and we have done all we can to cut costs across the organisation but sadly it still wasn’t enough,” he said.

However, Mr Tee said they have decided to “eliminate some roles” to better position themselves for long-term success.

The email stated that the company was optimising the cost of the tech team instead of downsizing its size and capability.

The firm was also optimistic about its long-term outlook, highlighting the potential of its B2B restock and cold chain initiatives.

In a statement to The Edge, a Ninja Van Group spokesperson said that the company has always used cost optimisation to facilitate its sustainable growth.

“In line with the Group’s direction, our tech department has been actively implementing cost-control measures, including infrastructural reorganisation and outsourcing,” said the spokesperson.

Affected employees receive “reasonable” severance package

The representative also said that affected employees received a “reasonable severance package”.

The Edge reports that affected employees received a month’s salary for each year of service with the firm.

This is in line with what the manpower ministry stipulates, which is between two weeks to one month for every year of service.

MS News has reached out to Ninja Van for more information on the matter.

