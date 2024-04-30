Thailand records highest temperature of 44.2°C this year as heatwave persists

Thailand records highest-ever temperature of 2024 as heatwave persists

Summer this year has been pretty unbearable even for Southeast Asia — a region commonly associated with warm weather throughout the year.

Recently, Thailand recorded its highest temperature this year of 44.2°C as a heatwave persisted through the country.

Besides the surge in temperature, Thailand also saw a sharp spike in power usage as residents scrambled for aircon.

Thailand heatwave leads to record-high temperature

According to The Straits Times (ST), Thailand saw temperatures cross the 40°C mark in 26 districts in the month of April. 30 victims succumbed to heatstroke in the same month.

The highest temperature of 44.2°C was recorded in the province of Lampang, northern Thailand. This was just 0.4°C lower than the highest temperature ever recorded in Thailand.

However, there’s no sign of the heat abating as Thai authorities have warned of continued extreme heat in the coming days.

Thailand breaks power usage record amid warm weather

As temperatures soared, many Thai residents seemingly sought refuge in the comforts of their air-con rooms.

ST reported that Thailand recorded three power usage records in the month of April.

Thailand’s power usage hit a record 36,699 MW on Monday (29 April) a week after the country broke power usage records twice in the week before.

Thailand’s rainy season is expected to start in the fourth week of May, which may bring much-needed relief.

As the heatwave continues, Thai authorities urged the public to refrain from outdoor activities and to seek help if they feel dizzy.

Also read: Myanmar records temperature of 48.2°C, highest in 56 years

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Steven Wilcox on Unsplash.