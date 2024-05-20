Drunk man arrested for attempting to snatch policeman’s gun at Penang police station

Just a few days after the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor, a similar scare occurred at a police station in Penang on Sunday (19 May).

A drunk man was arrested for trying to snatch a policeman’s gun at the Penang police station. Luckily, officers were able to stop him and the incident only resulted in minor injuries.

Drunk man tries to snatch a policeman’s gun

According to New Straits Times, a drunken man had approached the Dato Keramat police station in Penang at around 4am on Sunday. He began shouting obscenities and then demanded for the gate to be opened.

Police tried to shoo him away, which only made the man come in closer.

Once close enough, the man tried to grab the policeman’s submachine gun. Failing that, the man opted instead for the policeman’s helmet and started attacking him.

This led to a short scuffle and eventually, the man was arrested.

Arrested man has criminal record and tested negative for drugs

State police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the man will be in police custody until May 22.

According to The Straits Times, the man had two criminal offences on his record, which are drug-related. However, his urine test came back negative for drugs.

The man may be charged with criminal intimidation and using force to obstruct an officer on duty, among others.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.